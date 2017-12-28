Nancy J. DePiero Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be Services at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2017 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, in Boardman, for Nancy J. DePiero, 92, who passed away Thursday morning, December 28, 2017 at her residence.

Nancy was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 17, 1925, a daughter of John and Ruth Gerstnecker Fortney.

She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Ruth and James Bonser.

Nancy was a 1943 graduate of Boardman High School and a 1946 graduate of the Silver Cross Hospital School of Nursing in Joliet, Illinois.

She began her career in the labor and delivery wing of Northside Hospital, then was with Dr. Rollis Miller’s office for 12 years and retired in 1992 from General Motors Lordstown Medical Department after 12 years.

Nancy was a former member of First Covenant Church for over 45 years and currently a member of One Spirit Christian Church in Boardman.

Her husband of 65 years, Anthony F. DePiero, whom she married December 28, 1946, died November 8, 2011.

She is survived by her daughters, Laura Ashton of Youngstown, Deborah (David) Weyman of Youngstown and Linda (David) Spagnola of Greensboro, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Michael Frank, Christopher Frank, Joe Spagnola, Lara Spagnola and her great-grandson, Gavin.

Friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 prior to the Service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3695 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Suite 301, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.