New Castle man arrested, charged with soliciting in Austintown

A man from New Castle is facing soliciting charges after police say he made a deal to exchange sexual acts for money

By Published: Updated:
Richard Jones, charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from New Castle is facing soliciting charges after police say he made a deal to exchange sexual acts for money.

According to a police report, 57-year-old Richard Jones answered an ad on an online website and began talking with a person he thought was a woman but was an undercover police officer.

Through several conversations beginning in September and then culminating in a meeting on Dec. 27, police say Jones described to the officer what he wanted and stipulated various sexual acts in exchange for money.

Jones told the officer he would bring Pepsi and condoms to their meeting, according to the police report.

The officer gave Jones a location on Compass Drive to meet, and he showed up at about 1:30 p.m.

When Jones arrived, he was arrested and charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

Police found condoms, Pepsi, and body lotion in Jones’ vehicle and two $50 bills in his pocket.

Jones’ cellphone was also confiscated.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s