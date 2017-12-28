Ohio Medicaid examinations find over $10.7 million in overpayments

The investigations found that over $10.7 million was improperly billed in 2017

By Published: Updated:
Healthcare, Medical Generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Auditor’s Office has been conducting compliance examinations to verify payments to dozens of healthcare providers are justified.

The investigations found that over $10.7 million was improperly billed in 2017.

In total since taking office in 2011, State Auditor David Yost has identified over $35 million in improper payments, with the most recent infractions being in the home healthcare sector.

In recent years, auditors have focused on home health care billings, reviewing whether staff that performed services on Ohio’s most needy was properly trained and certified and if the services were properly authorized and whether there was supporting documentation to justify payments.

On Thursday, Yost announced a Franklin County Medicaid provider owes the state $378,642 for three years’ worth of payments because she failed to provide any documentation to support nearly 2,500 services billed to the state. A week earlier (Dec. 21), Auditor Yost announced an Ashtabula County Medicaid provider owes more than $119,000 because she had no documentation to support her billings, claiming she threw them all away after a death in the family.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s