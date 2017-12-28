Perry and Hoffer lead the Rebels in come from behind win over Springfield

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a new era in girls basketball at Crestview High School. That era improved to 8-3 on the season with a come from behind 44-31 victory over the Springfield Tigers Thursday night on the Rebels home court.

Gone are coach Rick Gates and his daughter Lexi, who was a cornerstone of the Rebels program, replaced by Aaron Blatch and a mixture of young talented players and returning juniors. Those young players came up big in the win over the Tigers as freshman forward Krista Perry and sophomore forward Tanner Hoffer used their height advantage to combine for 18 second-half points in powering the Rebels in their win.

“It’s starting to emerge if we want to put a positive spin on it, we’re very balanced offensively. If we want to put a negative spin on it, we don’t know where our points are going to come from on a day to day basis,” Rebels coach Aaron Blatch remarked. “I think we’re a hard team to scout though in terms of personnel. If someone wanted to take out one kid, in particular, I don’t know that it would affect us all that much.”

The Tigers, who fall to 3-5 on the season were without the services of their head coach Jim Schuler who is out of town on his honeymoon. Filling in for the Tigers was assistant coach Justin Kosek.

The game began on a somber note as the Rebels senior forward Emma Smith twisted her knee on the opening tip-off, causing a lengthy delay till she was able to walk off the court with assistance. She will see her doctor tomorrow to determine the severity of the injury.

“Obviously that took a very good player out for us,” Blatch admitted. “Also, mentally I think it kind of drained us a little bit early on where we just looked a little bit out of sorts.”

The Tigers held a 10-7 advantage in the contest at the end of the first period courtesy of two shots from behind the arc from Kylee Kosek. Kosek came off the Tigers bench to give the Tigers a spark.

However, the Rebels would come back to knot the game at 12 midway through the second stanza. The Tigers would then outscore the Rebels 6-4, helped by a jumper by Haley LaMorticella in the closing seconds of the quarter to hold an 18-16 lead at intermission.

It appeared the Tigers may pull away starting the second half as Marlie Applegarth hit two consecutive buckets to push the Tigers advantage to 7-points at 23-16 just over two minutes into the third quarter. But that is when the Rebels seemed to come alive as they went on a 14-2 run to close the period, holding a 30-25 lead at the end of the frame.

“We started passing the ball around the outside too much instead of attacking like we were in the first half,” coach Kosek explained. “That kind of changed the outcome of the game. I think if we would have kept attacking like we were and running up and down the court a little bit more we could have hung with them at the end and put more pressure on them.”

“I was happy with our ball movement, and I was really happy with our defense,” Blatch said. “Our defense really stepped up on a night where we didn’t shoot it very well. Brenna Auer, Krista Perry, and Tanner Hoffer I thought kind of took things over inside as the game went on.”

“We started to work the ball around more with each other and stuff,” Perry said. “He (Blatch) knew we had more size so he wanted to get the ball in(side).”

The Rebels would continue to pull away from the Tigers in the fourth quarter as Perry would connect on three straight baskets in the paint and two free throws to push the Rebels lead to a game-high 14 points at 40-26 with 2:30 remaining in the contest. The Tigers were not able to cut into the deficit down to more than 11 in the final two minutes of the contest.

“The plan coming in was to take advantage of our size. We thought Springfield is very quick,” Blatch would remark. “They gave us a great game tonight.”

Perry and Hoffer would each tally 15 points on the night in leading the Rebels while Brenna Auer would come off the bench to collect 12. Perry and Hoffer would also lead the Rebels in rebounds as they each grabbed 6 caroms. Auer would collect 5.

“My teammates really helped me out there, bringing me up after I was a little bit upset in the first quarter,” Perry said.

Marlie Applegarth led the Tigers on the night with 12 points while Kylee Kosek notched 10. Makenzy Capouellez had a great game for the Tigers down low as she collected a game-high 9 rebounds.

“That was by far the best game she has played,” coach Kosek said of his daughter Kylee. “I was impressed. I think she had two three’s when she came in. And Marlie is kind of our quiet big game person. She ends up with somewhere between thirteen and eighteen points every game. You never know it until you look at the scorebook.”