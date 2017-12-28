Phantoms fall to Capitols on 4-goal 2nd period

The Youngstown Phantoms lost to the Madison Capitols, 7-5 Thursday at the Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  After leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, the Youngstown Phantoms allowed four goals in the second period to fall behind 4-2 en route to a 7-5 defeat at the hands of the Madison Capitols on Thursday night at the Covelli Centre.

“I felt it was a game where the team that made the most mistakes was going to end up on the bottom end,” said Phantoms Head Coach Brad Patterson. “I felt like we made a lot in the first 30 minutes.”

Youngstown opened the scoring at the 17:00 mark of the first period. Tommy Parrottino slammed home a back-door feed from Curtis Hall for a power play goal to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

Madison tied the game at 8:28 of the second period off a strong individual effort from Anthony Callin, fighting his way through three checks before beating Ivan Prosvetov from 10 feet out, knotting things at 1-1. The Phantoms retook the lead two minutes later off a spinning one-timer from Hall. Hall benefitted from a wonderful play by Parrottino, who stole the puck and passed it Hall while he was on his stomach. Hall’s 11th of the season put Youngstown up 2-1 at 10:26.

The Capitols scored the next three goals and never trailed again. Mike Mancinelli scored a power play goal at 11:25, Kamil Sadlocha scored on a rebound at 16:35, and Jared Kucharek converted a 2-on-1 opportunity at 16:51 to give Madison a 4-2 lead at the second intermission.

Youngstown scored 1:10 into the third period to get within one thanks to a Max Ellis goal, but Madison answered back with two goals, Alec Broetzman at 2:40 and Ryan O’Reilly at 5:55, to go up 6-3. Phantom power play goals by Matt Thomson at 10:59 and Mike Regush at 15:48 got Youngstown back within one at 6-5, but Callin scored on the empty net at 18:55 to seal the victory for Madison.

Youngstown and Madison wrap up their two-game series tomorrow night at the Covelli Centre with Star Wars night.

Courtesy: Youngstown Phantoms

