Poll: Obama, Hillary Clinton ‘most admired;’ Pres. Trump second

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Americans say they admire former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton more than any other figure, according to a Gallup.com poll released Wednesday.

This result has not changed in the past 10 years. In fact, Clinton has been named “most admired woman” 16 years in a row, and 22 times in all.

Seventeen percent of those polled said Obama was the man they admired most, compared to 14 percent who picked current President Donald Trump.

In 2016, 22 percent of those surveyed picked Obama and 15 percent picked Trump, according to Gallup.

The second-most admired woman was Michelle Obama.

Gallup reports 25 percent of Americans did not name a man or woman they admired most. Nine percent name a relative or friend as their most-admired man, and 13 percent do this for the most-admired woman.

