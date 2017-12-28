President Trump says East could use some global warming

President Donald Trump says the East Coast "could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming" as bitter cold temperatures are expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump says the East Coast “could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming” as bitter cold temperatures are expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.

Trump tweets, “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record.”

He adds that: “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about climate change science, calling global warming a “hoax” created by the Chinese to damage American industry.

He announced earlier this year his intention to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas production.

