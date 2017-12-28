Rev. Fay Arlene (Roberts) Barca Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Ohio – Rev. Fay Arlene Barca, 83, of Sharpsville, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at her home in Sharpsville, following an extended illness.

Fay was born on July 21, 1934, to Earnest and Molly (Dameron) Roberts in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1952 and Slippery Rock University. She graduated from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary with a 3.6 GPA average.

Before attending seminary, she worked for Cusick, Madden, Joyce and McKay, also for Peter J. Schmitt. Rev. Fay then served as pastor for Clark Trinity Church, ten years.

On April 4, 1953, she married her husband, Dean Monroe Barca, whom survives at home.

She enjoyed gardening, painting and antiques. Her biggest love was for children which her ministry took her to a Russian orphanage to work for one month.

Rev. Fay is survived by her loving husband, Dean; daughter, Lisa Barca of Sharpsville; son, Dana Barca of Dayton, Ohio; sister, Hellen Wareham of Sharon, Pennsylvania; brother, Jim Roberts of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Anthony Leone of Burghill, Ohio, Aaron Barca and Jonathan Barca, both of Dayton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by father, Earnest Roberts; mother, Molly Roberts; sisters, Judy, Donna, Carole and a brother, Jonior.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sharon Regional Hospice 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Arrangements entrusted to Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

