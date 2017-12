Cold temperatures are sticking around. We have been below freezing since Midnight Christmas Morning. We will stay below freezing into the New year!

Look for snow showers to move through into early Friday morning. Snow is expected to be light with around an inch or less. Isolated spots may see slightly higher accumulation.

More snow on the way Friday night into Saturday with cold temperatures into your New Years Eve. See the details in the video above.

