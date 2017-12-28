Thief targets sleeping man at Youngstown library

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that while he was charging his cellphone inside Youngstown’s main library, someone came by and took it.

According to a police report, the 28-year-old man said he was sitting at a computer about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the library on Wick Avenue when he plugged in his cellphone to charge. The man said he fell asleep and when he woke up about a half hour later, his phone was missing.

Police are looking at surveillance video to see if they can identify who took the phone.