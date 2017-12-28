Trumbull non-profit building catches fire week before move-in date

The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership was planning to move into a historic home on Mahoning Ave. in Warren next week

A local non-profit suffered a setback when its future building caught fire Wednesday night.

But it caught fire Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

The Partnership’s Executive Director says there’s extensive damage, but it is salvageable. They say they’ll have to start the project over and push back the move-in date.

“We’re certainly disappointed in what’s happened here,” said Matt Martin, executive director of Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership. “We’re disappointed we won’t be here in a week. But putting things into perspective, nobody got hurt, you know. This was a major fire here and no one was here to get hurt.”

Martin added, eventually, they’ll move their program staff and offices into the new building.

