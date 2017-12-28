United sits atop the EOAC standings

United is set to meet West Branch next.

United Local Golden Eagles High School Basketball - Hanoverton, OH.

2017-18 Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Boys’ Basketball
Through December 27

Standings
United – 7-1 (5-1)
East Palestine – 5-2 (4-2)
Wellsville – 6-3 (4-2)
Toronto – 5-3 (4-2)
Lisbon – 6-3 (3-3)
Southern – 3-4 (3-3)
Leetonia – 1-7 (1-5)
Columbiana – 1-7 (0-6)

Team Statistical Leaders
Scoring Offense
East Palestine – 65.9
United – 60.6
Toronto – 60.4
Wellsville – 60.0
Leetonia – 58.3
Lisbon – 57.4
Southern – 56.0
Columbiana – 54.8

Scoring Defense
Toronto – 48.0
United – 51.8
Lisbon – 55.1
Wellsville – 56.9
Columbiana – 59.3
Southern – 61.1
East Palestine – 61.6
Leetonia – 65.9

Upcoming Schedule
December 28
East Palestine at East Liverpool (Potter Holiday Classic)
Mogadore vs. Columbiana (Jackson-Milton’s Holiday Tournament)

December 29
Columbiana vs. Jackson-Milton/Maplewood (Jackson-Milton’s Holiday Tournament)
Crestview vs. Southern (Sebring’s Holiday Tournament)
East Palestine vs. Rocky River/Manchester (Potter Holiday Classic)
Toronto at Malvern

December 30
Southern vs. Sebring/Heritage Christian (Sebring’s Holiday Tournament)
West Branch at United

