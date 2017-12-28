With new tax law, homeowners scramble to prepay property taxes

Mahoning County Treasurer's Office


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The tax changes President Donald Trump signed into law last week set off a flurry of activity this week at local tax offices.

Homeowners are scrambling to pre-pay their property taxes for next year to save money.

If you live in Mahoning County and have a question about your property tax, you can call the county treasurer’s office at 330-740-2460. They will help you figure out the payment process.

County Treasurer Dan Yemma said homeowners can estimate their prepayment based on the amount they paid in 2017.

Payments should be made in-person at the Treasurer’s Office before the close of business on Friday, Dec. 29. Office hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You can also mail your payment to the treasurer’s office at 120 Market St., 1st Floor, Youngstown, OH  44503. Please indicate the parcel number or address for the property you are paying. Any payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by December 31, 2017.

The online payment process cannot be used for prepayment of taxes.

Yemma said his office cannot advise whether a prepayment will benefit taxpayers; they should consult a financial adviser for that information.

WKBN is looking into the process to determine who would benefit from a prepayment. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.

