WKBN’s top web stories of 2017

Related Coverage A look back: Local stories that made headlines in 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN covered a number of major news stories in 2017 — from the funeral for a Girard police officer to the shocking death of a Youngstown triple-murder suspect.

While those stories were among the most-read on WKBN.com, other stories also garnered a lot of attention.

WKBN put together a list of those top stories, in terms of page views, in 2017:

For a look at some of the other top stories that WKBN has covered this year, read more here.