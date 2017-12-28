YSU Women start conference play with a win

The Penguins connected on 12 three pointers in the victory over Detroit Mercy

Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s basketball team started Horizon League play with a 76-59 win over Detroit Mercy.

The Penguins connected on 12 three pointers in the victory. Hickory grad Nikki Arbanas was 5 of 6 from behind the arc, and finished with a team high 17 points.

Junior Sarah Cash and freshman Chelsea Olson each added 16 points, while McKenah Peters chipped in 11.

YSU improves to 5-7 on the season, and will play their next three league games at home. Next up, the Penguins host Oakland Saturday at 1pm.

