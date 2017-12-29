A cold Holiday weekend – Snow showers too

Steady snow through morning with an inch or two. Some spots may see three by morning. Watch for scattered snow showers Saturday. There is a chance for a brief heavy snow squall into Saturday afternoon.

Snow showers will stay in the forecast through the weekend with Lake Effect snow showers developing into Saturday evening and night. Some may be heavy. See how it plays out with Future Tracker in the Video above.

Cold with snow showers through New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s day.

Turning even colder by late next week.

