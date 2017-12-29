Abandoned goats recovered in Pike County, one may lose leg

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – The Ohio SPCA is asking for help caring for two goats that were found abandoned.

The Pike County dog warden found the goats and asked the SPCA for help.

According to the Ohio SPCA, one of the goats was severely injured.

The goats, now named Noel and Jingle, were taken to OSU’s veterinary hospital.

Veterinarians confirmed that Noel’s leg was severely infected, swollen and bleeding. Radiographs showed the infection had destroyed bones in his leg.

A surgeon will determine whether any of the leg can be saved.

“Noel and Jingle are young goats and have years ahead of them to spend time playing in green pastures. We can only imagine what these two little guys have been through. We know for sure that they were hungry, all alone, and Noel had been suffering for a long time. Tonight, they are safe and warm and have not stopped munching on hay since they arrived at the hospital,” the Ohio SPCA said.

The Ohio SPCA is asking for help paying the vet bills for Noel and Jingle.

Our most critical need throughout the year is for Emergency Medical Funds. So many animals arrive with serious illnesses and injuries that are far beyond our monthly budget. Such life-saving medical treatment adds a financial burden. Please consider a year-end gift to the animals. They depend on us to make them well and we depend on you to help us make that happen. We can’t wait to see Noel run again.