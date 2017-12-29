Arden L. Saul Obituary

December 29, 2017 Obituary

Arden L. Saul

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Arden L. Saul, 86, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017.

He was born on August 6, 1931.

Funeral arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.