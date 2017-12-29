Austintown crime activity: Police say drunk woman tried to force her way into home

Wednesday, Dec. 20

3:11 p.m. – Clarkins Drive, Raneisha Martin, 22, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools. Police said Martin was advertising online and agreed to meet an undercover officer for sex for hire.

3:34 p.m. – 1200 block of Parkgate Ave., Matthew Porter, 35, of Columbiana, arrested and charged with attempted burglary and possessing drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia. Porter was arrested after a man told police that he saw someone trying to break into a home through a window. Police said the description of the man matched Porter, who was a suspect in another burglary. Porter was arrested while walking along S. Raccoon Road, and police said he admitted to a prior burglary. He was found with a syringe and burnt spoon, according to a police report.

Friday, Dec. 22

2:19 p.m. – 4500 block of Falcon Dr., Jalela Abuali, 35, of Youngstown, charged with endangering children. Police said Abuali’s 3-year-old child ran across the parking lot of Fitch High School and was trying to get inside of the building. Police said Abuali was inside the building with another child and had left the toddler alone in the car.

4:27 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Zachary McFall, 21, of Canfield, charged with theft. An asset protection employee at Walmart told police that McFall put 11 Playstation video games in his pants and tried to leave without paying.

7:16 p.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Chalise Gibson-Canty, 44, of Girard, arrested on a warrant and charged with criminal trespass. David Williams, Jr., charged with criminal trespass. Police said both suspects had been warned not to return to Pilot Truck Stop in the past.

Saturday, Dec. 23

4:07 p.m. – 2400 block of Bainbridge St., Tracy Treharn, 48, charged with inducing panic and endangering children. According to a police report, a 12-year-old girl was visiting her 13-year-old friend when they found Treharn unresponsive on the bed. Treharn was given several doses of naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, and she was taken to the hospital. Police said she admitted to snorting heroin.

5:40 p.m. – 4200 block of New Rd., Amy Barger, 51, of Niles, charged with disorderly conduct. A woman told police that she was sitting on her couch when she heard someone trying to get into her back door. She said she found Barger, who was drunk, trying to force her way inside. She said Barger continued kicking on the door until police arrived. Police said when they questioned Barger, she growled at them. She was taken to the hospital for treatment due to “erratic behavior,” according to a police report.

Monday, Dec. 25

9:58 p.m. – 4800 block of New Rd., Addra Franklin, 25, arrested on a warrant. Police said Franklin was arrested after reporting that her boyfriend assaulted her after a fight over $2. Police were unable to find the man.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

1:17 p.m. – Compass West Drive, Frank Jones, 57, of New Castle, Pa., arrested and charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools. Police say he made a deal to exchange sexual acts for money. Police said he believed he was talking to a woman online, but it was really an undercover officer.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

