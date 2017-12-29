Boardman Police: release of Freon at Deep Freeze may be illegal

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The paperwork was signed Friday morning — transferring ownership of the Ice Zone.

The ice rink will now be called the Deep Freeze.

Boardman police this afternoon responded to the ice rink on McClurg Road after a report that a large amount of Freon was released from a storage tank — this may be illegal under EPA regulations because it’s an ozone depleting gas.

The tank was reported full but was later found empty.

Police consulted with Mahoning County Hazmat who advised that if Freon was released there was no threat to public health.

Boardman Police plan to follow up next week.

Also late Friday afternoon, Phantom Fireworks released a statement explaining the situation around the sale of the Ice Zone.

The new owners bought the building — not the equipment — that’s why it was removed.

The statement also described the new owners’ requests as, “unreasonable” and that they negotiated, “in bad faith.”

It also stated that owner of the Ice Zone, Bruce Zoldan personally underwrote losses of about $400,000 per year.

This is the entire statement from Phantom Fireworks —

This is a sad day for Bruce Zoldan and the management team at the Ice Zone in Boardman.

After 20 years, Mr. Zoldan and the team have closed the operations of the Ice Zone, Ltd. and thenew owners of the building will be operating an ice skating facility under a new name. This was not the way Mr. Zoldan envisioned welcoming in New Year’s 2018. Mr. Zoldan and

the operating team had every reason to believe that they would continue to operate the Ice Zone under a lease with the new building owners. Unfortunately, that was not the case. The new owners bought the building, but did not purchase the ongoing Ice Zone, Ltd. business, nor any of the equipment, Zamboni, ice skates, refrigerant or other items owned by and used in the Ice Zone, Ltd. business operation. One of the members of the new ownership group has been quoted as saying some of the conditions of the Ice Zone in the lease negotiations were "untenable." We believe that the new ownership group made commercially unreasonable demands in the lease negotiations and negotiated in bad faith. One of the ice skating parents quoted in the media said that the operations will be better off under the new management. This gentleman obviously did not understand that Mr. Zoldan personally underwrote losses at the Ice Zone of approximately $400,000.00 annually. Mr. Zoldan continued to underwrite the Ice Zone losses because he believed the Ice Zone operations offered a "quality of life" experience for the youngsters and adults who participated in hockey leagues, learn to skate programs, figure skating, and general open skating sessions. Before Mr. Zoldan is vilified by the new owners of the building or the community, considerationshould be given to the millions of dollars Mr. Zoldan paid out over 20 years to support the operations of the Ice Zone for the community. Over the years, Mr. Zoldan had partners in the Ice Zone operation, but he was the only one to consistently subsidize the operation and keep the facility operational for the community. All of the Ice Zone, Ltd.'s ice skating property and equipment was offered to the new owners of the building. It is now available in the open market. Mr. Zoldan and the management team appreciate the support of the community over the years and wish the new owners luck in their operations of the skating facility.