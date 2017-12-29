Carl W. Bender, Jr. Obituary

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Carl W. Bender, Jr., 88, of Neshannock Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Avalon Nursing Center.

He was born November 18, 1929 to the late Carl W. Bender, Sr. and Olive Brisbin Bender.

Carl was a 1947 graduate of New Castle High School and graduated from Youngstown University in 1955.

He was the owner of C. Bender Real Estate and worked at the Lawrence County Court House as a real estate assessor.

Carl was a proud United States Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War.

He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in New Castle where he served as a board member and Sunday School Superintendent.

He had a love for music and was particularly proud to have been one of the surviving members of the “Singing Seven”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gilbert L. Bender.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Grace J. Lambo Bender; three sons, William M. (Joyce) Bender of Moon Township, Bradley A. (Debra) Bender of Beaver, Pennsylvania and Patrick J. (Carol) Bender of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and by one daughter, Luanne L. (James) Goodrich of New Castle. Five grandchildren, Allison (Rick) Davison, Aaron (Laura) Bender, Lisa (Thomas) Peters, Louis Goodrich and Abigail Bender survive and three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the First Assembly of God Church, 2021 Pulaski Road, New Castle where services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday with Rev. Scott Frederick, officiating.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, New Castle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the First Assembly of God Church or to the City Rescue Mission, 319 South Croton Avenue, New Castle Pennsylvania 16101.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

You may sign his guestbook, or send condolences at www.turnerfh.com.