Champion police looking for ‘Peeping Tom,’ warning residents of incident

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman called police early Thursday morning to report a “Peeping Tom” incident.

Police responded to the call around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Airport Road.

According to the police report, the woman said she was getting out of the shower and just about to close the curtain when she saw someone outside her window.

Although she couldn’t see the person’s face, the woman stated that she did notice a camera in his hands.

Police searched the outside of the house but could only find shoeprints in the snow. The report says the prints were coming to and from a neighboring house’s driveway, which then led to tire tracks.

They were unable to further follow the prints, even after checking the road and surrounding driveways.

Champion Police Chief Robert Koehler thinks the man is using a vehicle and says he is likely to strike again.

“We know this guy is going to pop up again, it’s just a matter of time,” he said.

Koehler is warning residents to watch out for suspicious activity at all hours of the day.

To report suspicious activity or to give police any information about the suspect, call Champion Police Department’s non-emergency number at 330-675-2730.