Court documents detail investigation into Youngstown developer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Court documents filed Thursday in Mahoning County shed more light on the charges against Youngstown developer Dominic Marchionda.

In October, Marchionda — the CEO of NYO Property Group — was indicted on over 100 criminal charges including bribery, theft, tampering with records and fraud.

NYO owns several buildings in downtown Youngstown, including Erie Terminal Place, the Flats at Wick and Realty Tower.

READ: Prosecutor’s response to Request for Bill of Particulars

In a bill of particulars filed in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas, prosecutors detailed their investigation into Marchionda’s activities, including examining over 50 bank accounts that Marchionda is associated with.

Prosecutors allege that he misused Youngstown water fund money and Float Loan monies for his development projects. They say Marchionda worked with three others to obtain the Water Utility Grant funds, and two of those people knew the money was not going to be used for water or sewer-related purposes, as required. Prosecutors said one of the unnamed men received benefits for helping Marchionda get the grant.

Of the $1.2 million grant, prosecutors said possibly $130,000 was spent on a water-related purpose.

The court documents state the $1.2 million was transferred to Marchionda’s business account from the city of Youngstown, and then $1 million of that money was given back to Youngstown to purchase the old fire station. They also detailed the other expenditures made from his business accounts.

Prosecutors also say Marchionda stole from a charity to buy jewelry for his wife.

Marchionda issued a statement after the charges were filed against him earlier this year, saying he “rejects the State’s characterizations and will defend his years of development work with evidence in a court of law.”

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is serving as a special assistant prosecutor with Mahoning County in this case.