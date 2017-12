LISBON, Ohio – Donald S. Harris, age 70, of Lisbon, died at 10:57 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on September 4, 1947.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy R. (Rayburn) Harris; a sister, Barbara Force and two nephews.

Private arrangements are being held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

