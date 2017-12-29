Fire destroys Weathersfield Township home

Firefighters were called out to 2570 W. Liberty Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a home in Weathersfield Township on Friday, displacing the residents.

Firefighters were called out to 2570 W. Liberty Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, just off of Salt Springs Road.

Weathersfield’s fire chief said no one was inside of the house when they arrived. There were two dogs in the house, but it was unknown whether they managed to escape.

Firefighters got the house fire under control, but the chief declared that the home is unlivable.

The McDonald and Austintown fire departments also assisted in putting out the fire.

