NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The furnishings of Hometown Buffet in Niles are up for auction.

The Cafaro Company and the owners of the restaurant are in a dispute over the property.

Friday morning, the landlord locked the tenants out.

The auctioneer said the sale is proceeding and that winners can pick up their items at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The restaurant closed with no warning this week.