Ice Zone signed over to Deep Freeze



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The paperwork was signed Friday morning — transferring ownership of the Ice Zone into new hands.

It will now be called the Deep Freeze.

The change also set off a flurry of activity inside the building.

The Phantoms Youth Hockey Association was pitching in to make small improvements for the switch in ownership — like fixing the boards around the ice rink and cleaning the locker rooms.

They welcomed the ownership change and are willing to help make improvements.

One youth hockey parent, Jim Willock said the new owners have been willing to work with the youth team.

“They met with our board — met with our coaches — they’ve been very receptive to things we’ve suggested.”

Oyler said the team needed these changes to move forward with their season.

“This is a season saver. We’re trying to get everything back up and rolling so the boys and girls that play for our program can get back on the ice.”

Another parent, Bill Oyler said the rink is like a second home.

“For hockey families — the amount of time and money invested — this is a second home. So we like to treat it like we would treat our own place.”

The goal is to resume practice on Tuesday — with the Phantoms youth hockey teams having five games next weekend.

Matt and Jesse MacGregor along with Rich Kuhzowski are now running the Deep Freeze. They exercised a purchase agreement in their lease that let them buy the building alongside Extreme Air.

Matt, a Deep Freeze co-owner, said the purchase made sense.

“To protect our business over there — just financially it made sense to own the place you’re paying rent to. It’s pretty much that simple.

Oyler said the new ownership will make their kids proud to play.

“There wasn’t a lot of investment into the minor and major improvements — and with these guys, there’s going to be — and it’s going to make these kids proud when they play. Proud to have people come in and play against them.”

A new Zamboni will smooth the ice. A Pittsburgh ice arena has donated nets.

In the spring, the plan is to break ground and add outdoor flag football fields making it sports for all seasons at the Extreme Air Complex.

Friday, Phantom Fireworks also addressed claims that their representatives melted the ice and took the skates before the change of ownership, not giving youth teams the opportunity to practice.

“The new owners bought the building but did not purchase the ongoing Ice Zone, Ltd. business, nor any of the equipment, Zamboni, ice skates, refrigerant or other items owned by and used in the Ice Zone, Ltd. business operation,” the statement said. “One of the members of the new ownership group has been quoted as saying some of the conditions of the Ice Zone in the lease negotiations were “untenable.” We believe that the new ownership group made commercially unreasonable demands in the lease negotiations and negotiated in bad faith.”

The statement says Phantom Fireworks Owner Bruce Zoldan lost $400,000 annually by operating the Ice Zone.

“Mr. Zoldan continued to underwrite the Ice Zone losses because he believed the Ice Zone operations offered a ‘quality of life’ experience for the youngsters and adults who participated in hockey leagues, learn to skate programs, figure skating, and general open skating sessions,” the statement read.