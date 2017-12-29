Mahoning County Library Executive Director starts first day



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Executive Library Director has started her first day for Mahoning County.

She’s from Wisconsin and comes to Youngstown by the way of the Phoenix Library System where she ran IT and customer support services.

In taking over Mahoning County libraries — Aimee Fifarek is now in charge of a system where virtually every branch is new or renovated.

“Part of my job right now is to just keep rolling all the project we have place,” she said.

The new West Side branch opens in February, the new resource center for Campbell Schools needs designed and a decision needs made on the future of Brownlee Woods.

There is also talk of work needed for the 105-year-old main branch.

“A Carnegie Building and so [much] wonderful history here but after time everybody needs a little update.”

She said that libraries have to be a place for everyone.

“The important thing when it comes to the library buildings is that we’re ready for whatever the next bit of the future may hold. So certainly we want everybody to be connectedm we want there to be good WiFi, we want to have quality places for the kids, as well as the teens and our business and job seekers.”

A big part of what libraries provide — computers.

She spoke about the future of books — black ink on white paper and she said books will always be a part of the library.

“Books will always be with us. Technology is not just computers and bits and bites. Black ink on white paper is still the best interface you have for the long form reading.”

Her favorite authors — Toni Morrison and Joseph Heller.

Her favorite book — Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

“It’s what happens when an angel and a devil get together and try to thwart Amageddon. It’s actually quite funny.”