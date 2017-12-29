Man charged with sexual assault hangs self in Mahoning Co. Jail cell

Medical staff performed CPR on 45-year-old William Tryon, but he died hours later at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown

Published:
William Tryon, charged with rape in Sebring.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested on rape charges earlier this month hanged himself in the Mahoning County Jail last Thursday.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene confirmed deputies found 45-year-old William Tryon hanging in his jail cell early Thursday morning.

Greene says medical staff had checked on Tryon just 17 minutes before finding his body. They performed CPR but he later died at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Police say Tryon and another woman are accused of sexually assaulting someone in February.

He’d been in jail since Dec. 9, where he was put on suicide watch for three days after being screened multiple times.

His body is now in Cuyahoga for an autopsy.

