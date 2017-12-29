Michael A. Shemancik Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Michael A Shemancik, 76, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Michael was the only child of Michael and Anna Billen Shemancik and was born on July 26, 1941.

Michael graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1959 at which time he joined the Marine Corp. He served from 1959 to 1963, something he remained proud of up to the time of his death.

After leaving the Marines, he worked at General American up to the time of its closing, at which he had 20 years of service.

During that time he also attended Penn State Campus studying management.

Michael was a private contractor as well as an installer for Sears and Stambaugh Thompson for over 15 years. He worked at the State Regional Correctional Facility at Mercer up to his retirement in 2000.

Michael was a member of the Sharpsville Service Club and former member of Sharpsville Sports Booster Club. He helped build Sharpsville Little League Field and coached minor league baseball as well as helping to coach church boys and girls basketball.

Michael enjoyed carpentry, gardening and golf.

Michael was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Michael is survived by his wife, Patricia (Goral) Shemancik at home; sons, Michael Shemancik, Jr. and his wife, Robin of North Carolina and Daniel Havrilla and his partner, Paul Guzik of Mill Hall; daughters, Tammie Kelly of North Carolina and Debbie Havrilla Fitzsimons and her husband, Shawn of Hermitage; grandson, Greyson Kelley of North Carolina; granddaughters, Kendall Kelley of North Carolina, Lindsay Higgins and her husband, Patrick of Vermillion and Lauren Eshom and husband, J.P. of Oregon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Resurrection Episcopal Church, Hermitage (former Church of the Redeemer)

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

A memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3 at the funeral home.