New you, mindfulness, weight loss, whatever the goal baby steps are key

Doctors say having a laundry list of resolutions isn’t always the way to go

By Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Year – new you! That’s the theme many people try to carry into the month ahead. But can all of those expectations set you up for failure?

Doctors say having a laundry list of resolutions isn’t always the way to go.

Many people aim to be an improved version of themselves. That can get hard given the pressures of everyday life, so staying positive is key. It’s about taking small steps that lead to bigger change.

“All of the negative things we see, there are 20 things that are positive we never hear about. We are just choosing to focus our attention on a particular area,” said Dr. Daniel Winkle with Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital.

If your resolution involves your diet, try to diversify what you eat instead of restricting it. Don’t try to change all of your eating habits at once.

“Instead of saying no carbs, maybe try to include more fiber. That’s a more positive goal to eat more healthy foods. Instead of taking things, you are adding things,” said Miranda Boyer, dietician with Trumbull Regional Medical Center. “Starting out small and just picking out one thing to focus on, that’s a little more realistic than choosing three for four different things to try.”

If you feel yourself falling off the resolution wagon, try being a little more introspective.

“Slowing down and doing techniques such as meditations and just being mindful seems to automatically dissolve some of that talk,” Winkle said.

For folks well versed in healthy eating who are looking for a challenge in the New Year, Boyer suggests plant-based eating a couple times a week. That means having meals with no meat or dairy and focusing on eating more vegetables and whole grains.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s