New you, mindfulness, weight loss, whatever the goal baby steps are key

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Year – new you! That’s the theme many people try to carry into the month ahead. But can all of those expectations set you up for failure?

Doctors say having a laundry list of resolutions isn’t always the way to go.

Many people aim to be an improved version of themselves. That can get hard given the pressures of everyday life, so staying positive is key. It’s about taking small steps that lead to bigger change.

“All of the negative things we see, there are 20 things that are positive we never hear about. We are just choosing to focus our attention on a particular area,” said Dr. Daniel Winkle with Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital.

If your resolution involves your diet, try to diversify what you eat instead of restricting it. Don’t try to change all of your eating habits at once.

“Instead of saying no carbs, maybe try to include more fiber. That’s a more positive goal to eat more healthy foods. Instead of taking things, you are adding things,” said Miranda Boyer, dietician with Trumbull Regional Medical Center. “Starting out small and just picking out one thing to focus on, that’s a little more realistic than choosing three for four different things to try.”

If you feel yourself falling off the resolution wagon, try being a little more introspective.

“Slowing down and doing techniques such as meditations and just being mindful seems to automatically dissolve some of that talk,” Winkle said.

For folks well versed in healthy eating who are looking for a challenge in the New Year, Boyer suggests plant-based eating a couple times a week. That means having meals with no meat or dairy and focusing on eating more vegetables and whole grains.