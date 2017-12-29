PennDOT temporarily reducing speeds on some interstates due to storm

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel

By Published: Updated:
PennDOT

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is temporarily reducing the speed limit on interstate highways in northwest Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

  • Interstate 90 in Erie County;
  • Interstate 86 in Erie County;
  • Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties;
  • Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties;
  • Interstate 376 in Mercer County.

PennDOT says crews will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

For updates on travel, visit www.511PA.com.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s