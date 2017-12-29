Police: Man kills 2, then himself at Houston auto shop

A man walked into an auto shop where he used to work Friday and fatally shot two employees before killing himself

By Published:
Accident, crash, ambulance generic

HOUSTON (AP) — A man walked into a Houston auto shop where he used to work Friday and fatally shot two employees before going outside and killing himself, police said.

The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, entered Bemer Plus about 4 p.m. and officers received a call minutes later about “a shooting in progress,” Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference.

Multiple people, including customers and other employees, were at the shop when the shooting happened, Finner said.

“It’s very, very sad this time of year and any part of the year that we lose three citizens,” Finner said. “I just ask our great citizens of this city to pray for each victim here and their families.”

Houston police also didn’t immediately release the names of the two other people who died. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

The southwest Houston shop specializes in used BMW sales and repairs.

Hours after the shooting, homicide detectives were still at the scene investigating.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s