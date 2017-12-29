Rev. Larry A. Harvey, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Rev. Larry A. Harvey, Sr., 69, passed away Friday afternoon, December 29, 2017 at Hospice House, following an extended illness.

Larry was born February 12, 1948 in Chesapeake, West Virginia, the son of the late Ernest and Marie Moore Harvey and came to Youngstown with his family as a child.

Larry was a 1966 honors graduate of East High School.

He worked for General Motors, Prudential Life Insurance Company and he owned and operated Harvey Marketing Company.

Larry was an ordained minister with the Apostolic Assemblies of The Lord Jesus Christ.

True humanitarians, Rev. Harvey and his wife were involved with Title I in the Youngstown City Schools and with Step I with the Austintown Schools.

The couple also loved scouting and Rev. Harvey served as Whispering Pines Boy Scouts District Commissioner for four years.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Phyllis Wagner Harvey, whom he married August 31, 1966; three children, Larry A., Jr. (Sarah) Harvey of Boardman, Andrea M. (Keith) Adkins of Cortland and Brandon E. (Felicia) Harvey of Austintown; two granddaughters, Isabella and Angelique Adkins; two brothers, Fred (Marcie) Harvey of McDonald and Robert (Denise) Harvey of Austintown and a sister, Leora Kay Thomas of Boardman.

A brother, Richard Harvey, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

Family and friends may also call from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, January 3 at Galilee Apostolic Church, 3939 Potomac Avenue in Austintown, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will follow at Brunstetter Cemetery on Wilcox Road in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, Larry’s family requests that memorial contributions be made to the family to help with final expenses.

Visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Rev. Harvey’s family.