Robber targets Subway restaurant in Liberty

Police released photos of the robber on Friday

Police are looking for a man who robbed the Subway in Liberty.
Police said the robbery happened at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on Belmont Avenue.

The robber entered the store via the employee entrance to get behind the counter. He then pulled out a silver handgun and demanded money from the cash drawer.

Surveillance video captured images of the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robber’s identity to call them at 330-539-9830 or send them a message on Facebook. 

Thursday afternoon, the Subway restaurant on E. Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown was also robbed a short time later.

