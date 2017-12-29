Several accidents reported on I-80 EB in Mercer County

Traveling along Interstate 80 in Mercer was dicey early Friday morning as several drivers slid off the road, including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed

By Published: Updated:
Traveling along Interstate 80 in Mercer was dicey early Friday morning as several drivers slid off the road, including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Traveling along Interstate 80 in Mercer was dicey early Friday morning as several drivers slid off the road, including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed

The bulk of the accidents happened between mile markers four and ten.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-80 in Findley Township, just east of I-79.

The Pennsylvania State Police said most of the accidents were off the road and while traffic was slow in the area, there were no major road closures.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on Interstate 80 between Exit 19B: I-79 NORTH – ERIE and the Ohio State Line.

Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates. 

.

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s