Several accidents reported on I-80 EB in Mercer County

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Traveling along Interstate 80 in Mercer was dicey early Friday morning as several drivers slid off the road, including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed

The bulk of the accidents happened between mile markers four and ten.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-80 in Findley Township, just east of I-79.

The Pennsylvania State Police said most of the accidents were off the road and while traffic was slow in the area, there were no major road closures.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on Interstate 80 between Exit 19B: I-79 NORTH – ERIE and the Ohio State Line.

