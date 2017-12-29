Simon “Si” Francis Jacobson Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Simon “Si” Francis Jacobson of Sharon, Pennsylvania, a member of the “Greatest Generation”, went home on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 11:08 a.m. while a patient at Saint John XXIII Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. He was 97.

Si was born at home in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on October 28, 1920, one of 12 children to Paul and Anna (Langosh) Jacobson.

Self was forgotten the day he left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. Simon enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 29, 1942 and achieved the rank of sergeant during his obligation. His decorations and citations include, european african middle eastern theater ribbon with four bronze stars, asiatic pacific theater ribbon, philippine liberation ribbon, and the WWII victory medal. He was honorably discharged from his duties on November 18, 1945.

Upon his return home, he met a gal by the name of Nellie Jean Muntean. They fell in love and exchanged vows on September 24, 1949. Together they started a family and born to this union were three daughters, Linda, Diane and Amy.

To support his young family, he found employment as a sheet metal worker at Cowan and Dear Company, Sharon, which later became Jacobson Inc.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sharon and the Western Reserve Fish and Game Club, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, Si loved camping and fishing. Many memories were made with his girls on his fishing trips. His favorite locations were the Shenango Lake and River, Allegheny River as well as the Tionesta Creek.

Survivors include his daughters, Linda S. Martino (Robert), Hubbard, Ohio, Diane L. Monsman (Mark), Transfer, Pennsylvania and Amy M. VanVooren (Wade), Chaska, Minnesota; his four grandchildren, Julie L. Bernini (Matt), Jason M. Monsman (Lara), Morgan T. VanVooren and Geena L. VanVooren; his three great-grandchildren, Sophie Monsman, Claire Monsman and Stella Bernini; his sister-in-law, Margaret Jacobson and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie, who passed on July 29, 2007; his granddaughters, Anna and Andrea Martino and his siblings, John, Frank, Paul, Ray, Michael, William and Robert Jacobson, Betty Davies, Madeline Mlakar, Anna Jacobson and Maria Jacobson.

A time of gathering to honor Si’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 3 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the First Assembly of God, 1455 North Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday January 3 at the church.

He will be laid to rest next to his bride in St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Saint John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.