YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Austintown Fitch senior Randy Smith was 13 of 15 from the free throw line, and finished with a game high 25 points in the Falcons 72-58 win over Boardman Friday night.

Chris Brown connected on 4 first half three pointers, adding 12 points to the Falcon’s total. Emanuel Dawkins chipped in 10 for Fitch.

Boardman was led by Ryan Archey, who finished with 23 points. The Spartans drop to (3-5) on the season.