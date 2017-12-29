There’s a new way to pay for Mega Millions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to take your changes on the Mega Millions — there’s a new way to pay for your tickets.

New for this big jackpot — the State of Ohio has installed new kiosks for people to use.

For the first time — these kiosks will take credit or debit cards. Before people could only use cash.

John Colla, owner of Colla’s Market said the jackpot has been good for business.

“It’s been pretty steady most of the day — and we will get busier later as people get off work and play their office pools they do at work.”

The jackpot is over $300 million.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Friday.

