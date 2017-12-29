Thomas Ferguson Obituary

December 29, 2017 Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Thomas Ferguson, age 54, died at 9:05 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on March 15, 1963.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.