Thomas Ferguson Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Thomas Ferguson, age 54, died at 9:05 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.
He was born on March 15, 1963.
Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
