Toy helps South Range improve to 10-0

The Raiders kept their perfect record intact with a 55-43 win over Springfield Friday

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys basketball team defeated Springfield, 55-43 Friday at Springfield High School.

The Raiders jumped out to an early lead and went into halftime, up 30-16. South Range senior Brennan Toy broke things open in the 3rd quarter, when he scored 11 of his 16 points in the frame.

Jaxon Anderson also added 17 points, while Brady White added 11 for South Range. The Raiders improve to 10-0 on the season and travel to McDonald next Tuesday.

Springfield was led by Evan Ohlin with 17 points. The Tigers drop to 4-3 overall.

