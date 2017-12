YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle overturned Friday on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. on the ramp from High Street to I-680 southbound.

As of 6:30 a.m. that ramp is closed.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

No word yet on how many people were in the vehicle or if anyone was injured.

Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.