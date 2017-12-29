Willard E. “Bud” Wright, Jr. Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Willard E. “Bud” Wright, Jr., age 53, of Newton Falls, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Bud was born on February 8, 1964 in Bedford, Ohio, the son of Willard Earl and Helen I. (Butler) Wright, Sr.

Bud graduated from Newton Falls High School and has lived in Newton Falls his entire life.

He was employed as a laborer with Bar Processing for 30 years.

Bud married the former Ruth A. Jones on July 25, 1992. Bud and Ruth have been married for 25 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Nascar and spending time with his family.

Loving memories of Bud will be carried on by his wife, Ruth Wright of Warren; his parents, Willard and Helen Wright, Sr. of Newton Falls; father-in-law, Herbert Jones of Warren; stepchildren, Christopher (Katie) Pattinson of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Thomas J. Pattinson of Newton Falls and William (Regina) Pattinson of Girard; sisters, Janet (Larry) Baker of Paradise, Texas, Patricia A. Fowler and companion, Robert Kralik of Warren and Beverly L. Wright and companion, Rick Miller of Warren; brother, James E. Wright and companion, Nancy Smith of Newton Falls; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Marisa, Kenna, William, Jr., Samantha, Devon and Abagail as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 2 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

A Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 2 with Pastor John Jaros officiating.

Bud will be laid to rest at Pineview Cemetery.

The family has requested that contributions may be made to Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512-2198.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to the Wright family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.