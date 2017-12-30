Auction winners not able to retrieve items from Hometown Buffet just yet

Lawyers are trying to figure out who actually owns the items inside the property and who gets paid from the auction

By Published:
The Hometown Buffet restaurant in Niles is closed, putting dozens of employees out of work. 

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An online auction was held for the items inside the now-closed Hometown Buffet in Niles.

But, a dispute between the Cafaro Company — who manages the property — and Hometown Buffet — who leases the property — leaves those items in limbo.

A security guard stood outside the Hometown Buffet Saturday, making sure no one took any of the items that were auctioned off Friday.

Auction Nation, the company who held the online auction, and the Cafaro Company explained that no one can be charged or take their items yet.

Because Hometown Buffet is in default on its lease — meaning they, in some way, failed to comply with previously set terms of an agreement — the Cafaro Company can hold the property until missing payments are made.

But, lawyers are trying to figure out who actually owns the items inside the property and who gets paid from the auction.

Until that’s settled, no one will be charged for their winning bids and no items can be taken.

A sign on the restaurant’s door was posted Wednesday, saying the Eastwood Mall complex location had closed.

.

