GREEN BAY, WI (WKBN)-Boardman grad Corey Linsley and the Green Bay Packers have agreed on a 3-year, $25.5-million extension to keep the former Spartan in Green Bay until at least 2020.

Reports say the deal is worth $8.5-million per season.

The pay raise puts Linsley among the ten highest paid centers in the NFL.

To this point, Linsley is the only offensive player for the Packers to play every snap this season.

The 26-year-old was a fifth-round pick in 2014 out of Ohio State.