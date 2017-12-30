Cortland ice fisherman says business is booming

Local ice fishers say this is the first good season in years

By Published: Updated:
Ice Fishing, Cortland
Ice Fishing, Cortland


CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – You may not be thrilled about this freezing and windy weather — but ice fishers on Mosquito Lake couldn’t be happier.

Local ice fishers say this is the first good season in years.

The past two mild winters have cut ice fishing down to a period of a few weeks.

That’s been hard on Owner of Causeway Bait & Tackle, Scott Starcher.

Shorter seasons meant less business for him in the past few years.

Starcher said this season is starting off with a bang.

“Today we were supposed to open at 6:30 to 5:00 — and when I got her at 6, there were people sleeping in their vehicles wanting to get in.”

WYTV is doing a full story about ice fishing on Mosquito lake.

Tune in Sunday at 6 p.m. for the story.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s