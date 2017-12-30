Crash involving 15 cars closes stretch of major Pa. highway

Authorities say the crash on the Schuylkill Expressway occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday

By Published:
Accident, crash generic

GLADWYNE, Pa. (AP) – A major highway in Pennsylvania has reopened following a crash involving more than a dozen cars.

Authorities say the crash on the Schuylkill (SKOO’-kul) Expressway occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in Montgomery County. Several injuries were reported, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition, but further details were not immediately available.

Roughly 15 cars were involved in the crash, which forced the roadway to be shut down in both directions for nearly four hours before it was reopened shortly before noon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. A steady light snow was falling at the time and road conditions were slick in some areas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s