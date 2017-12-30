David L. Pfeiffer Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – David Lee Pfeiffer, 80, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, December 30, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital Twinsburg campus.

He was born February 27, 1937, in Bristolville, a son of George and Myrtle (Davis) Pfeiffer.

David was employed as a pipe fitter for General Motors in Lordstown for 31 years before retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He married the former Mary Louise Morgan on July 16, 1960. They’ve shared 57 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

David was an active member of the Bristolville Church of the Brethren.

He enjoyed his family along with hunting, fishing, traveling and woodworking.

Besides his beloved wife, David is survived by three children, Mark (Peggy) Pfeiffer of Ravenna, Geoff (Theresa) Pfeiffer of Florida and Dawn (Kenneth) Sausman of Georgia. He also leaves behind a sister, Joanne (Curtis) McKenney of Champion; grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Hart, Stephanie Pfeiffer, Geoff Pfeiffer, Jr., Steven Pfeiffer, Joel Sausman, Amber Sausman and Michelle (Dillon) Sherman and great-grandchildren, Austin, Kayden, Jordan, Brody, Emma and Cohen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Pfeiffer.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at the Bristolville Church of the Brethren, with the Rev. Frederick M. Keener officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Private burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Bristolville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to the Bristolville Church of the Brethren, in David’s memory.