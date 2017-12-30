Edward A. Wheeler Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Edward A. Wheeler, age 87, of Salem, died at 2:00 a.m. Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Essex of Salem I.

He was born March 13, 1930 in Peoli, the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Randall) Wheeler.

Ed was a school bus repairman for Myers Equipment of Canfield.

During the Korean War, he served in the United States Army.

His wife, Clara Lou (Hanna) Wheeler, whom he married February 5, 1953, preceded him in death on January 27, 2014.

Survivors include two daughters, Lorena (Michael) Dangler of Salem and Loretta (Robert) Baker of Swansboro, North Carolina; a sister, Maxine Shoff of Louisville; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Private arrangements are being held.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Wheeler family.