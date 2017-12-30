Eiko Hughes Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Eiko Mizuno Hughes “Baba”, 86, died Saturday, December 30, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on November 27, 1931 in Sapporo, Japan, the daughter of the late Iwao and Hanna Takahashi Mizuno.

Eiko was employed by as a Homemaker.

She met her husband while working for the United States Government in Sapporo.

They married September 15, 1956 and moved to the United States where she and Ervin lead a true military life moving every three years until he retired in 1971.

Throughout this journey they had three daughters and moved to Warren, Ohio.

Baba’s hobbies included quilting, sewing, cooking, knotting and spending time with her family.

She was the “Leader of the Pack” in many ways and will be missed by all that knew her.

Memories of Eiko will be carried on by daughter, Barbara Jean (Friend Jeff) Crawford of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Patty Ann (Danny) Webber of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Debbie Jean Sneyd of Matthews, North Carolina; grandchild, Heather Ann (Adam) Miller; grandchild, Michael Lee (Rachel) Crawford; grandchild, Brian Ray Webber; grandchild, Victor Hanna Sneyd; grandchild; Paul Irwin Sneyd; great-grandchild, Anne Miller and great-grandchild, Lukas Miller.

She was preceded in death by her father, Iwao Mizuno; mother, Hanna Mizuno; husband, Ervin L. Hughes and son-in-law, Michael Crawford.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at McFarland & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday January 2, 2018 at 12:00 Noon.

Services of final committal will follow at Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Co, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44481, 330-393-9621.

Please visit www.McFarlandCares.com to send condolences and order flowers.